Meghalaya Govt Bans Sale of Imported Fish for 15 Days

The Meghalaya Government has banned the storage, distribution and sale of imported fish from outside the state for the next 15 days.
The order was issued after 30 samples of fish that were tested out of 40 samples have been tested positive for Formalin on June 6.
A notification issued by Meghalaya’s Commissioner of Food Safety, RM Kurbah stated that “distribution, storage and sale of fresh fish treated with Formalin or other unpermitted preservatives render the articles ‘unsafe’ under Section 3(1)(zz)(v) of the Food Safety & Standard Act, 2006.”
The notification read, “WHEREAS, it has come to the notice of undersigned that out of 40 (Forty) samples of fish tested and Reports received, 30 (Thirty) samples have been tested positive for Formalin as per the Analysis Reports from the Assistant Food Analyst to the Govt of Meghalaya, vide Report No. SETI FW 2023-24 283-312 dated: The 6th June, 2023 which is lights toxic and injurious to health.”
“THEREFORE, in exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (a) of Sub-Section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006, the storage, distribution or sale of imported fresh fish or crustaceans brought from outside the state is hereby prohibited for a period of 15 (Fifteen) days in the interest of Public Health or till corrective measures are taken with effect from the date of issue of this Notification,” the order further read.
Meanwhile, the order also stated that non-adherence to it would result in up to seven years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh under Section 49 (iv) of the Food Safets & Standards Act, 2006.