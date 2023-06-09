Meghalaya Govt Bans Sale of Imported Fish for 15 Days

The order was issued after 30 samples of fish that were tested out of 40 samples have been tested positive for Formalin on June 6.

A notification issued by Meghalaya’s Commissioner of Food Safety, RM Kurbah stated that “distribution, storage and sale of fresh fish treated with Formalin or other unpermitted preservatives render the articles ‘unsafe’ under Section 3(1)(zz)(v) of the Food Safety & Standard Act, 2006.”