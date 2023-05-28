Meghalaya HC Directs State Govt to Ban Display of Animal Carcasses in Meat Shops

The Meghalaya High Court has passed an order directing the state government to ‘completely prohibit’ the display of animal carcasses in meat shops.
A division bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee stated this while a delivering a judgment on a PIL.
Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said, “The State would do well to set an example and completely prohibit the display of animal carcasses in meat shops, though they may be stored in refrigerators or containers or even in showcases within the premises and not open to public view from outside.”
“Otherwise, the State should ensure ethical treatment of animals across the board, even those which are culled for human consumption and those which are used as farm animals, including the mode and manner of transportation thereof,” it added.
The judgment also pointed out on the hygiene aspect since the meat displayed is likely to collect grime and dust from the street and may turn toxic even before it is sold.
The PIL was filed by Gau Gyan Foundation, non-profitable organization which works to save, protect and preserve cows.
The Bench also said that despite there being central enactments and local regulations, the petitioner had demonstrated that most of the guidelines and norms were not being followed and local-level committees were not functional.