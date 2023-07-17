Meghalaya: MeECL Reduces Power Cuts to 2 Hours in Shillong, Jowai & Tura

With the improvement of water level of Umiam Reservoir, the load shedding in Meghalaya’s Shillong, Tura, and Jowai towns has been further reduced to only two hours and for the rest of the areas to five hours from July 18 (Tuesday).
It may be mentioned that in the past few weeks, the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has been continuously trying to reduce the load shedding and it was brought down to five hours from July 12 and four hours from July 15 for the urban areas.
Load shedding is being slowly lifted, keeping in mind the improvement of water level at Umiam reservoir as well as to sustain the desired water level during the coming winters and until the advent of the next monsoon.
Meanwhile, at present the State is also returning the advanced banked power to the tune of about 450 million units (in total) which was utilized by the state last winter and the lean season.
MeECL is endeavoring that the present schedule of load shedding is such that it causes minimal inconvenience to the public.