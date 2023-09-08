Meghalaya: Repair Work for Jowai-Lumshnong Road Likely to Begin Next Week

Prestone Tynsong said that he met with the Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH), who is also the Managing Director of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Mahmood Ahmed, Chairman of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Joint Secretary to MoRTH Santosh Kumar Yadav and Secretary to MoRTH Anurag Jain on September.