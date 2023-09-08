Meghalaya: Repair Work for Jowai-Lumshnong Road Likely to Begin Next Week

The National Highway 6 stretch from Jowai-Lumshnong to Ratacherra is most likely to begin next week, informed Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.
A company will be in place to supervise the road project in the month of November, reports said.
Prestone Tynsong said that he met with the Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH), who is also the Managing Director of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Mahmood Ahmed, Chairman of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Joint Secretary to MoRTH Santosh Kumar Yadav and Secretary to MoRTH Anurag Jain on September.
As per sources, in the meeting, a decision was taken to expedite the repairing works of the Shillong-Dawki road.