Meghalaya Violence: Miscreants Attempt to Snatch CRPF’s Fire Arms, Police Say

The Meghalaya police have successfully identified the miscreants responsible for torching vehicles within the premises of the Laitumkhrah police station in the early hours of Friday.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtynger, informed the media that while they would not disclose the names of the individuals involved, the situation in the area has now returned to normal.
Addressing the media, SP Sylvester Nongtynger denied the allegations of excessive force being used by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. He stated that a few individuals had attempted to snatch firearms from the CRPF personnel, leading to a necessary response to maintain law and order.
The incident occurred during a violent clash between two groups of people in Laitumkhrah, Shillong, at approximately 1:00-1:30 am on Friday. The altercation, which included stone-pelting, transpired near the Department of Health Services (DHS) office in Laitumkhrah. The escalation of tensions resulted in an angry mob setting fire to a police vehicle within the premises of the Laitumkhrah police station.
While the police have identified the miscreants involved in the vehicle torching incident, the authorities have refrained from disclosing their names at this time. Efforts are underway to ensure that appropriate legal action is taken against those responsible.
The situation in the area has since calmed down, with normalcy being restored. Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to maintain peace and harmony in the region.