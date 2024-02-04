3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Meghalaya's East Garo Hills

A seismic event that unfolded on Sunday afternoon, Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills experienced a magnitude 3.5 earthquake as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The tremors felt at 2:37 P.M., originated at a depth of 12 km.
The NCS detailed the incidents stated, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 04-02-2024, 14:37:15 IST, Lat: 25.80 & Long: 90.69, Depth: 12 Km, Region: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya, India”
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation emphasizing public safety in this wake of natural occurrence.