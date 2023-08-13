3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Meghalaya, Tremors Felt in Guwahati

A low density earthquake of 3.7 magnitude struck Meghalaya’s Tura on Sunday afternoon at 1.27 pm.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.
Taking to Twitter, the seismology centre wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 13-08-2023, 13:27:58 IST, Lat: 25.84 & Long: 90.90, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 78km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya.”
Meanwhile, mild tremors of the earthquake were felt in Guwahati.
So far, no casualties have been reported as a result of the quake.