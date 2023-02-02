BJP Declares Candidate List For Meghalaya, Nagaland Assembly Polls

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a meeting over the upcoming Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections under the presidentship of Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the meeting.

In Meghalaya, BJP will fight in all seats alone this time while in Nagaland, the party will contest the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). In Nagaland, BJP will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60 seats.

Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya will be held on February 27, while the results will be declared on March 2.