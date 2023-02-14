Meghalaya: BJP Files FIR against Fake Circulation on Valentine’s Day

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday filed an FIR against a fake letter on ‘Valentine’s Day’ bearing letterhead of the party in Meghalaya’s Shillong.

The circulation under BJP's letterhead claimed that Valentine’s Day celebration is against Indian culture.

The circulation read, “Valentine’s Day Celebrations on the 14th of February is against Indian Culture. We support the stance taken by Bajrang Dal on this. We strongly advice unmarried couples not to go out. If found together necessary actions will be taken by our party workers.”

“When BJP forms the government we promise to eliminate western culture from Meghalaya,” it further read.

The circulation was making rounds on social media platforms ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Following the incident, the BJP filed an FIR which read, “''The Letter Head used is not the official Letter Head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Meghalaya Pradesh. Further, the signatory in the said Circular is the National Secretary of the Party and Shri. Arun Singh being the National & General Secretary of the Party, there is no reason for him to use the Letter Head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (B.J.P) Meghalaya Pradesh.”