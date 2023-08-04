BJP Meghalaya Mahila Morcha Gets New Team

Newly appointed BJP State Mahila President Susuki Pariat, appointed a new team of State Mahila Morcha BJP, in Meghalaya.
At a glittering function, held at the Shillong BJP office, the new appointees were felicitated and appointment letters were handed out.
The new team consists of –Darihun Marbaniang, State Mahila Vice President, Moromi Marak, State Mahila Vice President, Dakaniwan Shullai, State Mahila General Secretary, Matilda Kharbuki, State Mahila General Secretary, Grace Lanong, State Mahila General Secretary, Soma Roy State Mahila Secretary, Sarlinda Kharbuki, State Mahila Secretary, Rilaakor Syiemlieh, State Mahila Treasurer, Lolita Kharpor, Adviser, Danna Hynniewta, Media Coordinator.
The State Executive Members of Mahila Morcha are –Payal Saberwal, Barnali Ghosh, Adalene Hynniewta, Anu Thapa, Anjalee Singh, Paul Das, Madhumita Dutta.
State President Ernest Mawrie, State Vice-President Dipayan Chakraborty, State Vice President David Kharsati & State President Yuva Morcha Wankitbok Pohshna graced the occassion.