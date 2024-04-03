BSF and M'laya Police Foil Attempted Sugar Smuggling Operation at Indo-Bangla Border

In a significant operation conducted on April 2, 2024, the combined efforts of the 181 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya and the Meghalaya Police led to the successful interception of three vehicles laden with a large consignment of sugar bound for smuggling into Bangladesh.
The operation took place near the Gasuapara bordering area within the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.
Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, orchestrated a special operation and established a mobile check post (MCP) near Gasuapara.
The intercepted vehicles were found to be transporting more than 70,000 kilograms of sugar. However, upon questioning, all three drivers failed to furnish valid documents pertaining to the sugar consignment.
The seized vehicles, along with the apprehended individuals, were subsequently handed over to the Gasuapara Police Station for further legal proceedings. This successful interception underscores the ongoing efforts by security forces to curb illicit activities along the international border.
It's worth noting that this interception is part of a broader crackdown on sugar smuggling activities in the region. In the first quarter of the current year alone, BSF Meghalaya has seized approximately 1188 tons of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh through the international border of Meghalaya.
The concerted efforts of BSF Meghalaya and Meghalaya Police exemplify their commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the border and thwarting illegal activities that pose a threat to national security and economic interests.