BSF Heightens Security Along Indo-Bangladesh Border Amidst Unrest

In response to the escalating law and order situation in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier ramped up security measures along the 444 km Indo-Bangladesh border. The BSF is conducting an "Ops alert" exercise to bolster border management and ensure effective border domination.
Inspector General (IG) of BSF Meghalaya, Sh Harbax Singh Dhillon, highlighted that a major priority is the safe return of Indian students studying in Bangladesh. Since July 18, 2024, the BSF has facilitated the entry of 574 Indian students, approximately 435 students from Nepal, and eight students from Bhutan through the Dawki Integrated Check Post (ICP) in East Khasi Hills district. Additionally, 18 students entered India today through the ICP Kilapara in the West Garo Hills district.
IG Dhillon directed BSF officers to extend all possible assistance to Indian nationals, particularly students, entering through ICP Dawki and ICP Kilapara. This includes providing drinking water, food packets, medical assistance, and facilitating their onward journey to their respective destinations. He also noted that more students are expected to cross the border, as the unrest in Bangladesh shows no signs of abating.
Assuring support to all citizens from different countries entering Indian territory through proper channels, IG Dhillon emphasized that security along the Indo-Bangladesh border has been significantly enhanced to prevent any illegal infiltration or entry.