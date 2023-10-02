BSF Meghalaya Celebrated ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ Campaign with Zeal and Enthusiasm

During the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' BSF Meghalaya took the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to a cleaner and greener India by organizing a series of events and activities that showcased the spirit of 'Swachhata' among its personnel and the local communities. Educational programs and awareness campaigns were organized to spread the message of cleanliness and hygiene. A cleanliness drive was conducted at office premises and adjoining civilian areas as part of special campaign 3.0 at all establishments under BSF Meghalaya Frontier.