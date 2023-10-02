BSF Meghalaya Celebrated ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ Campaign with Zeal and Enthusiasm

To promote the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in daily life, BSF Meghalaya under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign successfully accomplished two weeks of “Swachhata Pakhwada”, an initiative by Government of India by organizing various cleanliness events from September 15 to 30, 2023 and special programmes on October 1 and 2, 2023, on the occasion of Birth Anniversary of Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi.
During the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' BSF Meghalaya took the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to a cleaner and greener India by organizing a series of events and activities that showcased the spirit of 'Swachhata' among its personnel and the local communities. Educational programs and awareness campaigns were organized to spread the message of cleanliness and hygiene. A cleanliness drive was conducted at office premises and adjoining civilian areas as part of special campaign 3.0 at all establishments under BSF Meghalaya Frontier.
On October 1, 2023, BSF Meghalaya personnel actively participated in a massive cleanliness drives conducted in and around their border outposts, villages, and public spaces as part of the outreach program under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. The teams worked diligently to clean up garbage, remove plastic waste, and maintain the surroundings. This session also aimed to sensitize the local population about the importance of maintaining a clean environment.
On October 2, a Swachta pledge-taking ceremony was also organised by all establishments under BSF Meghalaya Frontier with the aim of paying tribute to the father of the nation on his 154th birth anniversary.
Speaking about the event, Pradip Kumar, IG BSF Meghalaya, said, the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign holds great significance for us as it aligns with our commitment to maintaining a clean and secure border region. We believe that a clean environment not only enhances the quality of life but also strengthens our National Security. We are proud to have played our part in this noble cause.