BSF Meghalaya Celebrates 75th Republic Day with Patriotic Fervor

Remembering the freedom fighters and constitution makers of India, Border Security Force Meghalaya enthusiastically celebrated the 75th Republic Day at Frontier Headquarters Shillong and all other BSF establishments in the state.
Harbax Singh Dhillon, IG BSF Meghalaya unfurled the National Flag and extended his best wishes to all BSF personnel and their family members on this auspicious and glorious occasion.
The IG BSF Meghalaya urged BSF personnel to abide by the Indian constitution and to serve the country in every possible way. In his address to the bordermen, he encouraged them to be more vigilant and alert to prevent any kind of anti-national activity and border crime. As part of the Republic Day celebrations, IG also visited Composite Hospital BSF Shillong and wished the patients to get well soon and also presented fruit baskets to them.
In a display of camaraderie and goodwill, BSF Meghalaya also distributed sweets to the Border Guarding Bangladesh at various locations along the Indo-Bangladesh Border. This gesture symbolizes the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect between the two neighboring countries.