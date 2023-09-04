BSF Meghalaya Nabs Bangladeshi National with 5600 Kgs of Indian Sugar on Border

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the vigilant troops of 4th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya nabbed a Bangladeshi national with 5600 KGs of Indian Sugar worth more than Rs 2 Lakh while attempting to cross the International border illegally from India to Bangladesh.
The apprehended person revealed his identity as Soheb Ahmed (17 Yrs) resident of village- Dibirhor, Dist- Sylhet, Bangladesh.
The seized items and apprehended person were handed over to PS – Muktapur for further investigation and legal proceedings.