BSF Meghalaya Seize 220 Bottles Of Phensedyl on International Border of EKH

Troops from the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya made a significant seizure, intercepting 220 bottles of Phensedyl at the International Border of the East Khasi Hills district on Friday.
The smuggled cough syrup, a codeine-based substitute for alcohol, was destined for Bangladesh, where liquor is prohibited.
This incident marks the latest in a series of seizures by BSF Meghalaya since January 2023, amounting to over 1300 bottles of Phensedyl confiscated at the international border.
The seized bottles were promptly handed over to the relevant authorities for necessary action.
Such efforts by the BSF are crucial in curbing illegal activities and preventing the circulation of banned substances across borders.
Earlier on August 4, the police raided a truck at the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj district and seized a huge quantity of Phensedyl, a cough syrup containing codeine, which is abused as an intoxicant.
The police found 35,300 bottles of Phensedyl packed in 350 cartons inside the truck, which was coming from Guwahati and heading towards Agartala. The market value of the seized Phensedyl is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore.
The bottles were seized from the truck bearing registration number MP-07-HB-7850.
The police apprehended the truck driver, Rakmat Ali, and the handyman, Ashiq Ali, and registered a case against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The police suspected that the smugglers were trying to take advantage of the border fencing work to transport the contraband.