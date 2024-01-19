BSF Meghalaya Thwarts 17,000 Kg Sugar Smuggling Attempt, 2 Apprehended

In different operations conducted on January 18, 2024, alert troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully foiled illicit smuggling attempts along the International border, confiscated Sugar more than 17,000 Kgs which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.
Responding to specific intelligence inputs, the vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya launched a series of operations, resulting in the interception of huge quantity of sugar from the different bordering districts of Meghalaya.
The confiscated item was handed over to the respective Customs office for further necessary legal action.