BSF M'laya Foils Sugar Smuggling Attempt; Seizes 25,000 Kgs of Contraband, Detains 2

In a proactive operation conducted on March 21, 2024, the vigilant troops of 172 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully intercepted a vehicle carrying a substantial quantity of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh. The operation took place near the Kuliang bordering area under the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF troops identified and halted a vehicle transporting 25,000 kilograms of sugar. The vehicle was traced back to its origin in Kalain, situated within the Cachar district of Assam, and was en route to the Kuliang bordering area. Upon interrogation, both the driver and co-driver failed to furnish any valid documentation pertaining to the consignment of sugar.
As a result, the seized contraband and the detained individuals, who are both Indian nationals, were promptly handed over to the relevant customs office for further legal proceedings.
This successful interception and apprehension by BSF Meghalaya underscore the agency's commitment to thwarting illegal activities along the international border, safeguarding national security, and curbing smuggling operations that threaten the economic and social fabric of the region. Such vigilant efforts serve as a deterrent to would-be perpetrators and reinforce the BSF's resolve to maintain peace and order in the border regions.