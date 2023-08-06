BSF M'laya Seized Processed Betel Nuts, Clothing Items Worth Rs 68 Lakhs on Border

In a joint operation with Meghalaya police on Saturday night, the vigilant troops of 43 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya seized around 24,000 KGs of processed betel nuts worth rupees 48 Lakhs from International border of Meghalaya.
The operation was carried out in the bordering area of Rongra under South Garo Hills District, where a consignment of betel nuts was dumped near International border and was being taken to Assam.
The seized betel nuts were handed over to PS - Rongra for further legal action.
In another operation vigilant and alert troops of the 4th Battalion & 172nd Battalion of the BSF Meghalaya seized clothing items worth more than rupees 20 lakhs from the bordering area of East Khasi Hiils & East Jaintia Hills, which were meant for smuggling into Bangladesh.
The seized items were handed over to concern customs office for further action.