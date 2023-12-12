BSF M'laya Thwarts Smuggling Attempt of Phensedyl & Sugar along Indo-Bangla Border

In a proactive operation on December 8, 2023, the 4th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt of miscreants along the India-Bangladesh border by seizing 375 Bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and Indian sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh through the International border of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.
Acting on specific information, troops of BSF Meghalaya also seized huge quantity of Indian sugar through a special operation in different areas along the International border of Meghalaya.
The seized items were handed over to the concerned customs office for further action.