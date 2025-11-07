Cement Shortage, Arson and Assaults Shake Meghalaya’s Highways

Meghalaya’s highways have descended into chaos as violent protests by truckers bring the state’s cement supply and construction sector to a standstill. Trucks were set ablaze, drivers brutally assaulted, and essential building materials hoarded, forcing security forces to intervene with lathi charge and tear gas.

The indefinite strike by the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners & Drivers Association (MCTODA) has paralysed the movement of cement and clinker across the state. Construction sites have ground to a halt, while opportunistic black-marketing of scarce supplies is already underway, creating panic among builders and traders.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar clarified that while the government has set approved transport rates within Meghalaya, it cannot enforce them outside the state, rejecting the truckers’ demand for uniform interstate rates. He stressed that grievances must be resolved through dialogue, not through intimidation, arson, or economic disruption.

Echoing this stance, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong warned that the government will not tolerate violence or blockades that hold public welfare hostage. Key highways are now under strict surveillance to ensure the uninterrupted movement of essential goods.

The public is already feeling the pinch: delayed supplies, rising prices, and threatened livelihoods are sparking widespread concern. Analysts caution that if the strike continues, ripple effects could extend to allied sectors, stalling infrastructure projects and undermining Meghalaya’s growth trajectory.

While the administration remains open to dialogue, authorities have made it clear: lawlessness will not be allowed to dictate the state’s economic course. With tensions high, Meghalaya faces more than a temporary disruption — investor confidence, public trust, and critical development projects hang in the balance.