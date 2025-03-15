Conrad Sangma Re-Elected as NPP National President, Party Leadership Reshuffled

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was re-elected unopposed as the National President of the National People's Party (NPP) for the 2025-28 tenure at the organisational election held at the Constitutional Club of India, New Delhi.

Advertisment

Former cabinet minister and ex-state working president of Arunachal Pradesh, Paknga Bage, was elected unopposed as General Secretary (Organisation), while Dr Mehtab Agitok Sangma was re-elected unopposed as National Treasurer.

During the meeting, Meghalaya State President Prestone Tynsong and Manipur State President Joy Kumar Singh proposed the appointment of a National Working President, recommending outgoing General Secretary (Organisation) James K Sangma for the role.

Re-elected National President Conrad K Sangma stated that the members of the National Committee for the 2025-28 term will be announced soon.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Blames Industries on Assam Side for Byrnihat’s Pollution