Cyclone 'Remal' Prompts Meghalaya Govt to Close Schools on May 28

The Meghalaya Government has ordered the closure of all schools in the West Jaintia Hills, West Garo Hills, and East Khasi Hills district given the adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Remal.
According to the forecast issued by the IMD, heavy rains and strong winds may affect the two districts of Meghalaya. Keeping this in mind, the authorities have prioritized the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and school staff and issued the orders for the closure of schools.
The authorities have ordered the closure of all schools (both government and private) within the two districts to remain closed on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) as a precautionary measure against the potential hazards posed by Cyclone Remal.
In West Garo Hills, the authorities have asked all schools and colleges to utilize June 1, 2024 to recompensate for May 28.
Meanwhile, the safety precautions issued by the government of Meghalaya are as follows:
School authorities are instructed to ensure that all school buildings and infrastructure are secured to prevent any damage. This includes:
Ensuring all windows, doors, and other openings are properly fastened. - Removing any objects that could become projectiles in strong winds.
Relocating important documents and electronic equipment to safer areas within the premises.
Further, school administrations have been asked to promptly inform parents and guardians about the closure through available communication channels, including phone calls, SMS, emails, and social media platforms. This is to ensure that children remain at home and safe during this period.
In case of any emergencies or for further information, the following helplines have been issued:
District Emergency Operation Center: 1077
District Disaster Management Officer: 7005677614
All concerned parties are requested to adhere strictly to this order to ensure the safety of all individuals in the district.