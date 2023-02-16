Don’t Just Vote To Elect But To Reject, Protest, & Punish Corrupt BJP-NPP Leaders: Abhishek Banerjee

A day after leading a massive rally in South Tura in Meghalaya, All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said this is not just a vote to elect, but, to reject, protest, and punish the culprits.

During his two election campaigns at Ampati and Williamnagar, Banerjee also claimed that this is a vote to hold perpetrators to the book for selling their spines to those sitting in Delhi and for playing with people’s love and faith.

The AITC General Secretary was greeted by thousands of people who turned up at the public meetings at Ampati and Williamnagar to hear Meghalaya TMC’s vision for the state and extend their support.

Elaborating on the five years of the MDA government, Abhishek Banerjee urged the people of the state to teach them a lesson on February 27.

Reiterating his pledge and commitment to the state, AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also assured that if voted to power, the Meghalaya TMC would ensure that their flagship initiatives – WE Card and MYE Card Scheme – are implemented within the first month of coming to power.

“The results will be declared on March 2 and it is my commitment that within April 2, the woman member of every household will get Rs 1,000 per month (Rs 12,000 annually)….I give my word that within one month of forming the government, the unemployed youth will receive Rs 1,000 per month in their bank accounts (Rs 12,000 annually),” Banerjee assured.

He also said that the registration numbers for MYE Card Scheme show that the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government has completely failed in creating job opportunities for the youth in the state.

“Conrad Sangma claims that Meghalaya has the lowest unemployment rate. But when Trinamool Congress launched Meghalaya TMC’s MYE card scheme, over four lakh unemployed youth registered for it. That is a testament to the fact that unemployment is highest in the state and the youth are being deprived of their rights,” he said.

Slamming the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Would Conrad Sangma have the courage and spine to say that Meghalaya will be ruled by Meghalaya? The moment he does this, ED and CBI will send him a notice the very next day. They have sent me dozens of notices but that won't stop Trinamool Congress from fighting for people.”

Addressing the crowd in Williamnagar on Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee further claimed that Trinamool Congress is the only party that raised Meghalaya’s issues and demands in the Parliament.

“In the last year, TMC has protested both inside and outside the Parliament multiple times demanding the inclusion of Garo and Khasi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. And we will continue the fight till the end.”

Dismissing the allegations raised by other parties against Meghalaya TMC’s vision, the AITC National General Secretary said, “Few political leaders are claiming that these schemes are freebies. When the CM draws a salary or their telephone, electricity, and water charges are all made free, those are not considered freebies. But when TMC wants to give something to common people and stand for their rights, NPP-BJP calls those pledges freebies.”

Highlighting the poor infrastructure in the state along with the startling lack of adequate education and employment opportunities, Abhishek Banerjee further said, “The CM has surrendered to BJP leaders in Delhi and Guwahati. He cannot even put a 10W bulb on the roads [of his constituency] and is running a remote-controlled government…A government must be super-incompetent for failing to implement the schemes and projects which were announced and started by Dr. Mukul Sangma when he was the chief minister.”

Assuring that Meghalaya TMC will make its best efforts to ensure a medical college in every district, the National General Secretary said, “Since there are 12 districts in Meghalaya, there should be at least 12 medical colleges in the state. Currently, there is none. Why couldn’t the double-engine government deliver on this poll promise? Even in Ampati, there are no teachers in schools and no doctors at the health centres. The NPP-led MDA government inaugurated the polytechnic but it did not see the light of day. Shillong Medical College exists on paper while Tura Medical College is still in the doldrums.”

On the other hand, Meghalaya TMC Legislature Party leader and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma also emphasized how projects remained incomplete during the MDA government’s tenure. “We had initiated one medical college but that has seen no progress. Same is the case with a technical institute, an engineering college, and an architecture college. The development work that we started has been left incomplete due to this present government. The incumbent government, in the last 5 years, has forgotten about their tribes, youth, and mothers. Their only priority is to rob the state of its rightful land, culture, and heritage.”