Meghalaya: EC Issues Show Cause Notice to MSCW Chief

A show cause notice was issued to Meghalaya State Commission for Women Chief Phidalia Toi on Tuesday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by participating in a recent election rally of an NPP candidate from Jowai.

The notice was issued by the Election Commission for participating in an election rally of Wailadmiki Shylla.

Toi has been asked to respond in two days as to why action should not be taken against her for violating the Meghalaya Services (Conduct) Rules 2019.

The letter issued read, “You are to show-cause as to why action should not be proposed to be taken against you for this violation of the Meghalaya Services (Conduct) Rules, 2019.”

It may be mentioned that last week, a video had emerged in which Toi was seen accompanying Jowai NPP candidate Wailadmiki Shylla, as he took out a rally on the day of his filing of nomination papers.

As per Section 21 of the Indian Penal Code, a women’s commission chairperson is deemed a government servant and the Meghalaya Service (Conduct) Rules, 2019 which states, “No Government employee shall be a member of, or otherwise be associated with any political party, or with any organization which takes part in politics, or whose activities have political bearing, nor shall he take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any others manner any political movement or activity.”