5 Famous Temples in Meghalaya you must visit

1. Mawsynram

The naturally formed "shiva linga" in the cave at Mawsynram, one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in the entire world, attracts thousands of visitors each year during the monsoon season or the month of "Sravan." Due to the sporadic rains that occur there throughout the year, Mawsynram, which is about 60 kilometers by road from Shillong, is one of the wettest places on earth.

2. Nartiang Durga Temple

Maa Durga's 500-year-old temple, the Nartiang Durga Temple, is situated on the West Jaintia Hills about 65 kilometers from Shillong. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths scattered throughout the nation. As this Shakti Peeth is situated in the Jaintia Hills, Goddess Durga is also referred to as Jainteshwari. Khasi and Hindu rituals are combined in the celebration of religious holidays and other special occasions. During Durga Puja, many devotees come here to honor the goddess in a solemn ceremony.

3. Mahadev Khola Dham

Shillong is home to Mahadev Khola Dham, a Shiva temple that has stood for 150 years. After an enormous Shivling was discovered there during excavation, the area became a shrine to the Hindu god Shiva. During Maha Shivratri, devotees decorate the area and flock there to participate in the three days of festivities that culminate in a massive Mela (fair).

4. Matri Mandir

One of Shillong's oldest and most impressive religious buildings is the Matri Mandir, which dates back a full millennium and is known for its distinctive architecture, old-world allure, and exquisite artistic carvings. It is also known as Ramna Kalibari. Every night a grand puja is performed in honor of Goddess Kali, and the temple, which is dedicated to her, looks stunning. During Diwali, when the temple is illuminated and decorated with lights and flowers, it draws a massive crowd of worshippers.

5. Dwarkamai Sai Baba Temple

Sai Baba's temple is easily accessible from anywhere in the country via National Highway 6. It's located in Byrnihat, about 76 kilometers from Shillong. This spot is near the lake, which makes for a peaceful and picturesque backdrop.