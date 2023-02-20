Former M'laya Minister & Poll Candidate HDR Lyngdoh Passes Away

The former Home Minister and candidate for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly Election HDR Lyngdoh passed away on Monday due to heart attack.

Lyngdoh was candidate from UDP from Sohiong in the forthcoming election scheduled to be held on February 27.

Earlier today, he collapsed during an election meeting and was immediately rushed to hospital.

He was contesting from Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condoled the sudden demise of the former minister.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Saddened by the sudden demise of former Minister & senior politician of the State, Shri H D R Lyngdoh. Shri Lyngdoh served the state in different capacities over the years & was a dedicated leader to the people. His demise is a great loss to Meghalaya. May his soul rest in peace.”