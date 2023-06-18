Meghalaya: Another Landslide Blocks Sonapur Tunnel

Continuous landslides at the Sonapur tunnel have made it impossible for the resumption of transportation across it. Landslides caused blockage at the tunnel along the national highway 6 which connects Silchar to Shillong.
Moreover, the important tunnel also connects parts of lower Assam to neighbouring states Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Landslides caused by incessant and heavy rains over the past few days meant all operations to clear the tunnel were rendered useless.
Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) along with the district administration has asked people to avoid taking the road as NHAI struggles to clear the tunnel of the debris.
Earlier on June 16, heavy rains triggered a massive landslide on National Highway-6 that links Mizoram with the rest of the country.
According to officials, the landslide occurred at Hunthar area on the western outskirts of Aizawl. Fortunately, there have been no reports of fatalities so far.
Efforts were underway to restore services and clear the debris on the stretch of the national highway. Incessant rain for the past few days has triggered landslides in several parts of the state.