Meghalaya CEO Orders Inquiry Into Violation of Secrecy of Voting

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Meghalaya directed officials to conduct an inquiry into the alleged violation of the secrecy of voting that occurred at the 35-Shiliang Umdoh Polling Station under 8-Mawhati Assembly Constituency in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.
The CEO FR Kharkongor directed the District Election Officer, Nongpoh to submit the action report by March 3 (Friday).
This move comes after a purported image went viral in which a voter allegedly captured the picture of pressing the ballot button in favour of a particular candidate, which is a violation of the instructions that no mobile phones are allowed to be taken inside the voting compartment.
A letter from the CEO to the Nongpoh District Election Officer said, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned, that apparently, there is a viral image circulating in social media, with a photograph allegedly depicting a voter pressing the ballot button, in favour of a particular candidate in the ballot unit, which tantamounts to violation of the secrecy of voting, despite strict instructions issued to ensure that voters at polling stations should not be allowed to carry mobile phones, inside the voting compartment."
"In connection with the apparent violation above, which appears to be an aberration, and in your capacity as District Election Officer, Ri-Bhoi District, where the above aberration appeared to have been committed, you are hereby directed to cause immediate inquiry, with a view to ascertain the facts of the above-alleged violation, which reportedly occurred in 35-Shiliang Umdoh Polling Station under 8-Mawhati Assembly Constituency," the letter further read.
The CEO also instructed to take strict action against the concerned polling officials of the polling station and also initiate penal action against the alleged voter who violated his secrecy of vote "after ascertaining the necessary facts of the above case".
"Action taken report is to be furnished to the office of the undersigned without fail not later than 3rd March, 2023," the letter read.
Over 75 per cent of the 21.6 lakh electors in Meghalaya cast their votes on February 27. Counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly polls will be held along with Tripura and Nagaland on March 2.