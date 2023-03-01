Meghalaya CEO Orders Inquiry Into Violation of Secrecy of Voting

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Meghalaya directed officials to conduct an inquiry into the alleged violation of the secrecy of voting that occurred at the 35-Shiliang Umdoh Polling Station under 8-Mawhati Assembly Constituency in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.

The CEO FR Kharkongor directed the District Election Officer, Nongpoh to submit the action report by March 3 (Friday).

This move comes after a purported image went viral in which a voter allegedly captured the picture of pressing the ballot button in favour of a particular candidate, which is a violation of the instructions that no mobile phones are allowed to be taken inside the voting compartment.

A letter from the CEO to the Nongpoh District Election Officer said, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned, that apparently, there is a viral image circulating in social media, with a photograph allegedly depicting a voter pressing the ballot button, in favour of a particular candidate in the ballot unit, which tantamounts to violation of the secrecy of voting, despite strict instructions issued to ensure that voters at polling stations should not be allowed to carry mobile phones, inside the voting compartment."