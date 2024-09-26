Meghalaya Govt Responds to Tourist Taxi Drivers' Issues, Forms Committee

The Meghalaya government has established a committee to address the concerns raised by tourist taxi drivers in the state, reports said on Thursday.
Chaired by the Director of Tourism, the committee includes representatives from several departments of the state such as Tourism, Law, Police, district administration, and other relevant stakeholders.
State Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the committee's formation on Wednesday, highlighted that he had received a letter from the Taxi Association outlining their issues. He stressed the significance of involving stakeholders in the search for a comprehensive solution.
“We have asked the Director of Tourism to set up a committee with members from the departments concerned and the stakeholders to come up with a comprehensive solution,” CM Sangma said.
According to reports, the committee will also feature representatives from the taxi association and drivers. The chief minister noted that the committee will collaborate to identify the problems, propose solutions, and evaluate the potential impact of any actions taken. The government intends to reach a decision after thoroughly assessing the situation and considering input from all stakeholders.
It may be mentioned that in response to the ultimatum issued by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association, the All Assam United Motor Transport Association has threatened to halt the plying of commercial vehicles, carrying daily essentials from Assam to Meghalaya.