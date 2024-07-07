Meghalaya Hosts Bharat Agri Conclave and International Buyer-Seller Meet

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, organized a significant one-day Bharat Agri Conclave cum International Buyer-Seller Meet on July 6, 2024 in Shillong. The event aimed to boost the promotion of agricultural and horticultural products in the North East Region (NER), with a particular focus on Meghalaya.
Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya, inaugurated the event alongside Dr. Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA.
The conclave saw the participation of senior officials from APEDA, central and state governments, fostering productive interactions between buyers and sellers.
Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh commended APEDA for its initiatives in promoting Meghalaya’s agriculture, expressing optimism and stating, “it gives us a great sense of hope.” She highlighted the state’s potential in contributing agricultural produce to both domestic and global markets.
Dr. Vijay Kumar D shared the success story of Meghalaya’s first export shipment of Khasi Mandarin (GI) and Pineapple to the Middle East. He outlined the state government’s vision to expand such export initiatives, aiming to enhance farmers' incomes through international market opportunities.
Abhishek Dev underscored the export potential of Meghalaya’s agricultural products, emphasizing APEDA’s initiatives to boost organic exports and streamline certification processes. He affirmed APEDA’s commitment to accrediting more certification bodies from the northeast to support local organic farmers.
The event facilitated direct interactions between producers and processors from Meghalaya and buyers from 12 countries including Uganda, Ghana, Indonesia, and the UAE. Over 41 exporters and 106 producer groups participated, showcasing a diverse range of products such as organic fruits, vegetables, spices like Lakadong turmeric, natural honey, aromatic rice, and pulses.
This initiative aims to strengthen the export capabilities of the NER, thereby augmenting farmers’ incomes and accelerating regional economic growth. APEDA plans to organize similar events in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in the current financial year, underscoring its commitment to promoting agricultural exports from the region.