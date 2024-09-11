Meghalaya Launches EasyLottery: India’s First Fully Digital Lottery Platform

The Meghalaya Government has unveiled EasyLottery, India's first fully digital lottery platform. The launch event, graced by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, marked a significant step towards enhancing transparency and professionalism in the lottery sector.
Chief Minister Sangma praised the initiative for integrating end-to-end digital processes, emphasizing that EasyLottery.in represents a transparent digital solution for lottery enthusiasts. He highlighted that, unlike addictive online games and illegal betting apps, this new platform aims to offer a fair and beneficial option for both individuals and society.
In a Facebook post, CM Sangma expressed his enthusiasm about the launch "Happy to launch EasyLottery.in, India's pioneering fully digital lottery platform. With the 1st Winner Prize of Rs 50 crore, the platform guarantees an unmatched experience, marked by transparency & efficiency, from ticket buying to prize disbursal, thereby revolutionizing the sector.”
The initiative is also expected to contribute significantly to Meghalaya's revenue through GST collection. CM Sangma assured that EasyLottery promotes responsible gaming, with mechanisms in place to assist users who may show signs of addiction or dependency.
Additionally, the platform’s ‘non-transferable ticket’ policy will ensure that prizes are awarded to the rightful owner, preventing money laundering and ensuring a secure lottery experience.