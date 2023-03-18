Meghalaya: Mass Fish Death at Tributary Of Umium Lake

A large number of fish were found dead at a tributary of the Umiam lake at Umtiekh Pyllun village in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district.

It is suspected that the fishes died due to poisoning.

Meanwhile, the Umktieh Pyllun and Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) unit have condemned the “insensitive” act of a few individuals who have allegedly poisoned the tributary.

Various species of fishes died as a result of the poisoning.

Both the organisations have warned strictest action against the malefactors. They have also prohibited any kind of water poisoning or fishing.

The Seng Samla Umktieh Pyllun and KSU Umktieh unit have asked for the protection of the local aquatic life and also demanded immediate action against those involved.

They also appealed to the citizens to be mindful and protect the environment from further damage.