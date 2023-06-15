Meghalaya: Migrant Worker From Assam Dies In Coal Mine

A migrant worker from Assam died while working at a coal mine in neighbouring state Meghalaya, reports emerged on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Aamil Uddin, a resident of Karimganj in Assam. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday in which he was killed.
The details on the matter are still unclear as to what led to the death of the worker. Further investigations are underway.
It may be noted that in the wake of clashes in parts of Manipur in May this year, several migrant workers from Assam reportedly fled the violence-hit state and arrived in Assam’s Cachar district.
According to sources, as many as 26 migrant workers hailing from Assam who had set up businesses and were employed at various companies in Manipur crossed the border along with their families and sought refuge in Assam following violence in the state.
All of them were stationed at South Borak Community Hall in Lakhipur town under Cachar district until further notice, sources informed.
Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the District Administration in Cachar had been directed to take care of these families.
"Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of #Cachar to take care of these families.I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis," he wrote.