Meghalaya Polls: CM Conrad Sangma Promises 5 Lakh Jobs

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) Chief Conrad K Sangma said his party is committed to ensuring that the youth are provided with job opportunities.

Leading a cavalcade of over 2000 bikes from the front, Sangma covered a distance of over 20 kilometres before entering Ampati, the traditional stronghold of Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma, in style amidst the thumping of the bikes.

Addressing an election rally at Ampati on Tuesday, he assured that NPP will provide 5 lakh jobs through different entrepreneurship programmes and initiatives.

He said that NPP government in the past five years initiated various welfare activities for the youth including PRIME, an intervention that ensured financial assistance and training for entrepreneurial activities.

"Our party has been committed for the welfare of the youth, through programmes like PRIME, we have promoted entrepreneurship in Meghalaya," he said. He said it had been endeavour of NPP to channelise the positive potential of the youth with programmes like ASPIRE Meghalaya and YESS Meghalaya," Conrad K Sangma said.

He further said that youth in the State have potential in sports, music and other co-curricular activities, and the NPP will continue to promote youth programmes by organising local, state and regional sports and games to give them opportunities.

"In the next five years, if we get the mandate of the people, we will continue with our programme for leveraging the positive energy of our youth," he assured.