Meghalaya: Security Beefed Up in Shillong Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Meghalaya on Friday and will take part in a roadshow in Shillong.

Security has been beefed up in Shillong in view of PM Modi's visit.

The roadshow will start at Central Library and end at the Police Bazar where he will address a public meeting.

More than 1,000 security personnel including Meghalaya Police and Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in the route of the roadshow and Police Bazar point in Shillong, ANI reported.

PM Modi will pay floral tributes to three freedom fighters of the state - U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma in Shillong.

"Special security arrangements have been made in Shillong for the Prime Minister. More than 1000 security personnel have been deployed in the city," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shillong Pawar Swapnil Vasantrao told ANI.

Later on Friday, PM Modi will address an election campaign rally at Alotgre Stadium in Tura in Garo Hills.

Pertinent to mention, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier sought permission for the Prime Minister's rally at PA Sangma Stadium in Tura. BJP alleged that permission to hold the rally at PA Sangma Stadium was denied by the National People's Party (NPP) government, citing the stadium was still under construction.

Later, the party got permission for Alotgre Stadium in Tura as an alternative arrangement for the PM's rally.

This time BJP is contesting in all 60 seats.

The Meghalaya assembly polls will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.