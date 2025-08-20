Meghalaya ST Youth Get Chance to Join BSF: 300 Constable Posts Up for Grabs

The Border Security Force (BSF) has opened 300 Constable (General Duty) vacancies exclusively for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates from Meghalaya, offering young men and women of the state a rare opportunity to serve in one of India’s premier border guarding forces.

Advertisment

Of the total vacancies, 191 are for male candidates and 34 for female candidates. Additionally, 64 posts for men and 11 for women are specifically reserved for candidates from Meghalaya’s border districts.

The recruitment drive, which will be conducted through an open rally, aims to empower the state’s tribal youth by providing not just employment but a disciplined career with growth prospects. Officials highlighted that this initiative is part of BSF’s broader effort to strengthen border security while promoting local participation.

Interested candidates are advised to consult the detailed advertisement released on 18 August 2025 on BSF’s official websites: www.bsf.gov.in and rectt.bsf.gov.in . The notification contains information on eligibility, age criteria, educational requirements, physical standards, and the schedule for the recruitment rally.

Security experts and local observers have described the move as a “golden opportunity” for Meghalaya’s youth, especially those from remote border areas, to build a career marked by respect, discipline, and service to the nation.

With this recruitment drive, the BSF hopes to attract dedicated candidates who are willing to defend the country’s borders and uphold its integrity.

Also Read: BSF Meghalaya Foils Cattle Smuggling Bid; 76 Cattle Rescued, 7 Smugglers Nabbed