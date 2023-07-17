M’laya Police Faces Backlash for Comparing Smoke-Emitting Vehicle with Chandrayaan-3

The Meghalaya Police have come under fire for making an insensitive comparison between a smoke-emitting pickup vehicle (bearing R/No. ML-08B-1338) and India's prestigious Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
The incident, which occurred in front of the Tura Civil Hospital in the West Garo Hills district, has raised serious questions about the police's behavior and their understanding of the significance of scientific achievements.
The police's social media post, where they equated the vehicle's smoke to the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, has drawn widespread criticism. Critics have vehemently condemned the audacious comparison, emphasizing that it not only belittles the remarkable achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 scientists but also showcases a vast disparity in intellectual sensitivity between the two entities.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission, a testament to the brilliance and dedication of Indian scientists, is regarded as a milestone in space exploration. Such a comparison by the police is seen as inappropriate, disrespectful, and lacking the necessary appreciation for the scientific accomplishments of the nation.
Adding to the outrage is the speed with which the police publicly uploaded the post on Facebook, further exacerbating the offence and hurt caused to people who hold the Chandrayaan-3 mission in high regard.
Concerned citizens and members of the scientific community have called for the Meghalaya Police to issue a formal apology and retract the insensitive post immediately. The incident has raised questions about the police's sensitivity and understanding when it comes to matters of scientific achievements and public communication.