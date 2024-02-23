MoPSW & IIM Shillong Signs MoU for India’s First 'Gati Shakti Research Chair'

The meet attempted at strategizing for the development of a collective NER logistics Policy in line with the National Logistic Mission as well as steps for the operationalization and implementation of the policies related to multimodal logistics in the NER.

Many Ambitious projects such as Arth Ganga and Mahabahu Brahmaputra have been initiated to foster holistic socio-economic development along the River Ganga and River Brahmaputra. These reforms have yielded positive economic outcomes, as evidenced by India's ascent in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, climbing from 54th in 2014 to 38th in 2023, marking a notable improvement of 16 positions over the span of a decade.