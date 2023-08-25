NEIGRIHMS Performs Pioneering Surgery on Woman Grappling With Advanced Ovarian Cancer

The pioneering procedure, conducted on a 50-year-old woman grappling with advanced ovarian cancer, demonstrates the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical excellence. HIPEC, often referred to as "hot chemotherapy," is an intricate process involving the introduction of heated chemotherapy drugs into the abdominal cavity after the surgical extraction of abdominal tumors.

Employing a specialized machine, the heated chemotherapy solution is circulated throughout the abdomen for an extended period, exceeding an hour. This cutting-edge technique has shown remarkable efficacy in treating advanced ovarian cancer, resulting in improved survival rates and enhanced quality of life for patients.