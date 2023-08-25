NEIGRIHMS Performs Pioneering Surgery on Woman Grappling With Advanced Ovarian Cancer

The pioneering procedure, conducted on a 50-year-old woman grappling with advanced ovarian cancer, demonstrates the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical excellence. HIPEC, often referred to as "hot chemotherapy," is an intricate process involving the introduction of heated chemotherapy drugs into the abdominal cavity after the surgical extraction of abdominal tumors.
Employing a specialized machine, the heated chemotherapy solution is circulated throughout the abdomen for an extended period, exceeding an hour. This cutting-edge technique has shown remarkable efficacy in treating advanced ovarian cancer, resulting in improved survival rates and enhanced quality of life for patients.
A dedicated team of medical experts spearheaded this groundbreaking achievement. Led by Dr. Caleb Harris, Additional Professor in the Department of Surgical Oncology at NEIGRIHMS, the team comprised skilled professionals including Dr. Pallabika Mandal, Assistant Professor in the same department, Dr. Yepeto Lohe and Dr. Pynroibor Mawblei, Senior Resident Doctors in the Department of Surgical Oncology, and Dr. Neha Rawat, Assistant Professor in the Department of Anaesthesiology. The patient, who underwent the transformative HIPEC procedure, is now on the path to recovery and has been discharged from the hospital.
Dr. Nalin Mehta, Director of NEIGRIHMS, celebrated this achievement as a monumental stride not only for the institute but also for the people of Meghalaya. He emphasized, "This is a major milestone for NEIGRIHMS and for the people of Meghalaya. HIPEC is a highly specialized procedure that is not available in many parts of the country. We are now able to offer this advanced treatment to our patients, and we are confident that it will help to improve their outcomes."
Dr. C. Daniala, Medical Superintendent of NEIGRIHMS, expressed the institute's forward-thinking approach by revealing their plans to procure a dedicated HIPEC machine. This acquisition will significantly enhance the availability of the procedure to a larger patient pool, underlining their commitment to providing cutting-edge cancer care to the people of Meghalaya.
Reflecting on the accomplishment, Dr. Caleb Harris, the lead surgeon, shared his satisfaction, stating, "We are very happy that we were able to offer this procedure to our patient. We are confident that patients will benefit from this treatment."
NEIGRIHMS' successful execution of the first HIPEC procedure in the region underscores their dedication to advanced healthcare and showcases their contribution to enhancing medical facilities and treatment options within Meghalaya. This achievement is a significant stride toward elevating healthcare standards and patient care in the state.