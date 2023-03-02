Section 144 Imposed in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills

Section 144 has been imposed in Sahsniang village of Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district post the results were declared for the state assembly elections on Thursday.

Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order and control any kind of violence in the area. The administration imposed the order after incidents of violence were reported from the Sahsniang village.

Earlier today, the district magistrate imposed section 144 in Eastern West Khasi Hills district of the state from 8 am till the completion of the counting of votes.

According to the notification, the move is to prevent “miscreants who might take advantage of the crowd situation to carry out mala-fide intention thereby creating law and order problems”.

The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Meghalaya was held amid tight security on Thursday.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) won 26 seats in the 59-member assembly in Meghalaya in the results declared on Thursday.

The UDP on the other hand bagged 11 seats. The TMC and Congress have won 5 seats each, while the Voice of the People Party has won 4 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP, HSPDP, PDF and independent candidates won 2 seats each.

Conrad Sangma defeated his rival Bernard Marak of the BJP and won the South Tura constituency with 10,090 votes. Marak managed to receive 7,260 votes.