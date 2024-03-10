Shillong Blast: Suo-Moto FIR Lodged; Rs 1 Lakh Reward Announced for Info

Further, the East Khasi Hills Police has announced a reward of Rs 1,00,000 to anyone who could give credible information that leads to the arrest of any person involved in the incident.

The police further said that the identity of the informer will be kept fully confidential. Any person receiving information about the incident can convey to the Special Cell through Call/Text/WhatsApp on phone number 9366790273 or through email at specialcell.ekh.mlp@gmail.com.