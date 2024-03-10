Shillong Blast: Suo-Moto FIR Lodged; Rs 1 Lakh Reward Announced for Info

A suo-moto case has been registered in connection to the IED explosion in the Lewduh Market area of Meghalaya's Shillong, the police said on Sunday.
According to a statement released by the Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills District, the suo-motu FIR has been registered at Sadar Police Station for further investigation into the matter under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.
Further, the East Khasi Hills Police has announced a reward of Rs 1,00,000 to anyone who could give credible information that leads to the arrest of any person involved in the incident.
The police further said that the identity of the informer will be kept fully confidential. Any person receiving information about the incident can convey to the Special Cell through Call/Text/WhatsApp on phone number 9366790273 or through email at specialcell.ekh.mlp@gmail.com.
The East Khasi Hills Police through a press release issued today stated that they are fully committed to investigating the matter meticulously to apprehend those responsible and bring those involved to justice.
The police however clarified that no organisation or outfit has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.
It may be mentioned that, a deafening explosion shook the tranquility of the Lewduh Market area around 10:30 pm last night in the Shillong city. The sound, described as highly unusual, sent shockwaves through the vicinity, leaving residents startled and alarmed. Subsequent investigations revealed that a bomb blast had occurred at Themiew Mawlong.
As per the police, the IED was placed inside a metal container and the blast, suspected to have been caused by Gelatin sticks, was confined to the CGI sheet structure while causing damage to the glass windows of the adjacent buildings.
Reportedly, one passerby who was later identified as Shri Lakhan Singh sustained minor injuries in his leg due to splinters generated by the blast.
Law enforcement personnel swiftly responded to the scene, with the bomb squad promptly deployed to assess the situation.