Major Fire in Shillong City Guts Shops, Army Fire Tenders Rush to Scene

Several shops were completely gutted after a major fire broke out at Them Basuk, Madanriting, of Shillong city on Thursday night.
As per sources, the fire was caused due to short circuit in one of the shops.
The former ‘Rangbah Shnong’ (Headman) of Madanriting, David Kharkongor, is the owner of the building where these shops are located.
It is reported that a vehicle and a two-wheeler, which were parked near the shops were also partially damaged.
Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire including two which that belong to the Army.
The fire fighters eventually managed to douse the blaze.