Assam: Massive Fire in Morigaon Injures 2 Persons; Guts 15 Houses

Two persons were injured are properties worth lakhs were reduced to flames in a massive fire that erupted in Lahorighat in Assam's Morigaon district, reports said on Friday.
According to reports, the fire broke out at around 11:30 pm on Thursday in the Borkhawol village of Lahorighat.
Reportedly, as many as 15 houses were gutted in the blazing inferno and two persons were injured. The injured persons have been identified as Abul Kasem and Mainuddin, sources said.
Sources said that properties worth lakhs of rupees, including livestock were burnt down in the massive fire. Right after the incident, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and rescue operations were held to douse the blaze.
However, the reason for the fire has not been ascertained as of yet.