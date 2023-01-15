SpiceJet To Operate Delhi-Shillong Direct Flights

The Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) and SpiceJet airlines entered into an alliance on Saturday under which direct flights will be operated between Shilling and Delhi.

According to reports, the direct flights will be available on every Monday and Friday and comes after efforts initiated by the Meghalaya government in 2020.

Earlier Big Charter Pvt Ltd or FlyBig was supposed to operate direct flights between Shillong and the national capital. A deal had been signed by both the sides, however, it did not materialize.

FlyBig was supposed to provide the service with a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft that had been chartered from SpiceJet. FlyBig went on to announce its inability in operating the direct flight service despite the aircraft having been successfully deployed.

Following their announcement, the contract between the Meghalaya government and FlyBig was torn down.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the same aircraft will now be used by SpiceJet to provide the direct route from Shillong to Delhi. The route is expected to be operational by February 20, 2023.