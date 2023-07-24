Tension Triggers in M'laya after CM-ACHIK Talks Turns Violent, 3 Vehicles Set on Fire

Tura witnessed a disturbing turn of events on Monday as talks between Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the ACHIK organisation took an ugly and violent turn. An unruly mob began pelting stones at the police, resulting in injuries to several police personnel during the incident.
As of now three vehicles were likely set on fire by the unruly mob, a source informed.
In order to resolve their issues, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met with ACHIK protesters in Tura today. However, when the mob took over the meeting and started beating up those in attendance, the situation quickly got out of hand.
ACHIK leaders clarified that the individuals causing commotion and participating in the unruly behavior were not part of their two weeks long hunger strike and had suddenly turned up on the day of the meeting.
Amidst the escalating chaos, the police were forced to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse the uncontrollable mob. The clash led to a tense atmosphere as the ACHIK leaders, who had spearheaded the strike and engaged in discussions, were compelled to seek refuge inside the venue of the meeting to ensure their safety.
The incident has raised concerns about the security and safety of such public gatherings and underscores the need for maintaining order during dialogues between the government and protestors. The sudden outbreak of violence has further complicated the resolution of the issues raised by the ACHIK group.
As the situation remains tense, the authorities are working to restore calm and ensure the safety of all involved. The clash has drawn attention to the importance of peaceful dialogue and a conducive environment for resolving grievances and demands of various groups.