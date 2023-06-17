Mizoram Civil Society Cancels Solidarity Protest Amidst Ethnic Violence in Manipur

Amidst the escalating ethnic violence in Manipur, a prominent civil society group, the Mizoram NGO Co-Ordination Committee, has decided to cancel its proposed solidarity protest.
The committee, comprised of major civil society organizations and student bodies led by the influential Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), had initially announced plans for a massive demonstration in Aizawl on June 23, in support of the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo, or Zo, community in Manipur. The group had also urged partner organizations across Mizoram to hold simultaneous demonstrations in their respective areas.
Lalnuntluanga, the General Secretary of CYMA, stated that the decision to cancel the protest was made during a meeting of the Co-Ordination Committee on Saturday. The committee expressed concern about the situation in Manipur and opted to refrain from staging the demonstration at this time.
Meanwhile, the number of displaced people seeking refuge in Mizoram has risen, with at least 190 individuals fleeing strife-torn Manipur and arriving in the state within the past 24 hours.
This brings the total count of displaced individuals taking shelter in Mizoram to 11,693, according to the state's home department. In response, the government and local communities have established 35 relief camps to accommodate those in need.
According to reports, many of the displaced individuals, primarily from the Zo ethnic tribes, are staying with relatives, while others have found shelter in rented houses. Additionally, the CYMA has set up a transit camp on its premises in Aizawl to provide temporary accommodations.
The ethnic violence in Manipur, which began a month ago, has resulted in over 100 casualties. The clashes originally erupted on May 3 following a "Tribal Solidarity March" organized in the hill districts, protesting against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis, comprising around 53 percent of Manipur's population and predominantly residing in the Imphal Valley, clashed with the minority Kuki community. The tribal communities, including Nagas and Kukis, make up approximately 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.