Mizoram Govt Begins Biometric Details Collection of Myanmar Nationals

Earlier this week, the Manipur Government recommenced its ambitious drive to capture biometric data of all "illegal" Myanmar immigrants residing within the State. The campaign, initiated following directives from the MHA aims to complete the process by September 2023, as stated in an official release.

In the Imphal East District, a team of officials from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) extended their support to state government officials by facilitating the biometric data capture at the Foreigners' Detention Centre, Sajiwa. The NCRB officials were specifically deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to train and assist State Government Officers in this critical endeavor.

According to the release, the campaign will be extended to cover all districts within Manipur until the biometric data of every "illegal" Myanmar immigrant is successfully recorded. The government is steadfast in its pursuit of this goal and aims to ensure full compliance with the set timeline.

The completion of this biometric capture campaign by September is expected to enhance the State's ability to manage immigration matters efficiently and bolster national security efforts.