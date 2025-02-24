16th Finance Commission Team Visits Mizoram to Review Fiscal Needs

A delegation from the 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, arrived in Mizoram on Sunday for a four-day visit to evaluate the state’s fiscal requirements and development priorities, reports said.

Reportedly, shortly after their arrival, the delegation met with Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, who highlighted Mizoram’s financial constraints due to its low revenue generation. He urged the commission to consider these challenges while drafting recommendations for the Centre.

During the meeting, the Governor raised key concerns, including infrastructural hurdles posed by the state’s hilly terrain, the influx of refugees from neighboring regions, rising drug trafficking issues, and the need to strengthen law enforcement. He also emphasized the importance of upgrading the state’s lone airport in Lengpui and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Over the next few days, the commission members are scheduled to meet Chief Minister Lalduhoma, state officials, political leaders, representatives from three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), local bodies, and village councils, officials added.