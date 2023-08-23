17 Dead, Several Trapped as Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses In Mizoram

“Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 15 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," Zoramthanga wrote on platform ‘X’ (formally known as Twitter).