17 Dead, Several Trapped as Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses In Mizoram

In a tragic turn of events, at least 17 labourers reportedly died while several others were injured after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram.
The incident was reported at around 10am on Wednesday morning while construction was underway at the bridge located near Sairang, about 21 kms from Aizawl.
According to reports, several labourers are feared trapped as over 35-40 of them were reportedly present at the site when the incident occurred.
Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident.
“Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 15 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," Zoramthanga wrote on platform ‘X’ (formally known as Twitter).